China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
CIADY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $26.35. 24,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,491. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- How to Invest in Esports
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.