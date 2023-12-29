China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

CIADY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $26.35. 24,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,491. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.