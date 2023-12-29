Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.70. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

