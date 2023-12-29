Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.53

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as low as $7.55. Citizens shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 26,261 shares traded.

Citizens Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.