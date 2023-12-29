Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

