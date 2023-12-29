Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

