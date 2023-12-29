ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

