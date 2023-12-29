Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CNSWF traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,484.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,279.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,762.39. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,531.54 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $22.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 67.16%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Articles

