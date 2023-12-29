Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of COSG traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,898. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.93.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

