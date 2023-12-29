Country Club Bank GFN Has $46.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.73. 2,115,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,081. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

