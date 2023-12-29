Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $169.85. 777,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,249. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

