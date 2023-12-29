Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,331 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.