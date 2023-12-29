Country Club Bank GFN Sells 180 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

LH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.42. 98,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $227.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

