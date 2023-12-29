Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Trading Down 0.2 %

CR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.