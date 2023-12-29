Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
