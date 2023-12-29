Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the November 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 872,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,867. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

