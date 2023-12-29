Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $10.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

