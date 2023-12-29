Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

