Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.04. 95,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

