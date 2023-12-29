Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $239.96. 157,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.60. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

