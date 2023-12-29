D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,852,036 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 446,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

