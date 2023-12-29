Day & Ennis LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 16,261,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,371,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

