Decred One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.78 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Decred has a market capitalization of $292.34 million and $4.78 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00044164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 505,319.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.93 or 0.00623077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00142877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00026346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004294 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002309 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,746,110 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars.

