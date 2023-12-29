Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.20. 384,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,060. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

