DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $197.07 million and approximately $181.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00173956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009428 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.