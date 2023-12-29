DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Up 1.1%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 26,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
DIAGNOS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DIAGNOS
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.