DigiByte Market Capitalization Hits $161.04 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $161.04 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,058.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00174607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.74 or 0.00646415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00393758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00238135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,729,041,754 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

