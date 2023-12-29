Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,319. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.