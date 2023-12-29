Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 314,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

