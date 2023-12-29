Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Grows Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Waldencast makes up about 9.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 14.25% of Waldencast worth $144,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WALD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 1,777.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 199,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.94. 28,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,448. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

