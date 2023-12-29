Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ebara Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 3,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426. Ebara has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

