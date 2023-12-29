Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ebara Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 3,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426. Ebara has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.
About Ebara
