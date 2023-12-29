Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. 4,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Edenred Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Edenred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.