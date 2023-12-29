Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $21.64 during trading on Friday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

