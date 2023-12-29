Electroneum (ETN) Trading 52.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $742,544.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,140,826 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

