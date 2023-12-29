Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 4.5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.81. 8,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

