Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.