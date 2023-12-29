Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 12,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

