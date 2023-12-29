Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. 158,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

