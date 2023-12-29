EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 1.4%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 43,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

EnWave Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Featured Articles

