Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 58.2% in December

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 117,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,532. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

