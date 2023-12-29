EOS Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. EOS has a market cap of $936.24 million and $146.19 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002178 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,112,740,315 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,739,293 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

