EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.28 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.05). Approximately 2,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.06).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £48.11 million, a PE ratio of 435.14 and a beta of 0.97.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

