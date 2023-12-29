Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $22.15 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $483.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.15 or 0.00053068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00175754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00604883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00398483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00229167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,775,284 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

