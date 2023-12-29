Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
