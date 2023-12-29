Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.