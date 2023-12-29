Everscale (EVER) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and $3.10 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everscale has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,290,841 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

