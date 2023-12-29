Evolution Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 64,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,912. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.0215 dividend. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.