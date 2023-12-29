Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,079.5 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

