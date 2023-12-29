Financial Comparison: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) & Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cricut shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Cricut’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 34.29 Cricut $886.30 million 1.63 $60.67 million $0.24 27.46

Profitability

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Cricut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cricut 6.54% 8.96% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cricut 2 2 0 0 1.50

Cricut has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Summary

Cricut beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; and Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, pens, leather, and others. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

