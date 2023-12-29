First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 379.3% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTGC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.46. 1,154,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2115 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

