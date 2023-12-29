First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 96.0% in December

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 189,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,948. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 192.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 56,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.