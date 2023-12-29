First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.45. 14,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

